MULTAN:- President Broiler Farmers Association Multan (BFAM) Mahar Ghazanfar

expressed concern over increase in prices of poultry feed and declared it unjustified. He said that the poultry feed mills owners had increased the price thrice during the last six months despite no increase in the price of raw material. He said poultry feed mills owners raised the price of a poultry feed bag from Rs1800 to Rs2460, prompting hatchery owners to raise price of chicks. Hesaid they would continue protest against the poultry feed mills and were contacting Broiler Farmers Association of Punjab, and Farmers Rate Committees of Sindh and Balochistan for consultations.