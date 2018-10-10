Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) President Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, felicitated Pakistani squash players, who brought laurels for the country by winning three gold and one silver medal in the recently-concluded Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship, during a ceremony held here at Air Headquarters on Tuesday.

These Pakistani players performed exceptionally in the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship held at Chennai, India last month. Hamza Khan, Haris Qasim and Abbas Zeb won gold medals in U-15, U-17 & U-19 categories respectively, while Anas Ali Shah won silver medal in U-13 category.

The PSF chief said being future of Pakistan squash, they should further strive to achieve excellence as their next target should be the World Junior Open. He also lauded the efforts of PSF for providing international-standard training and coaching facilities to Pakistani players. He reiterated that PAF and PSF would continue sponsoring young players and would make sincere efforts for bringing back lost squash glory. PSF Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi was also present on the occasion.