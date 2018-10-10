Share:

Islamabad - The discriminatory behaviour of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) towards its affiliated college has resulted in a two-year delay in awarding of degrees to female students of Home Economics and Management Sciences College (HE&MSC), official said on Tuesday.

Ten degree colleges of the federal city were affiliated with QAU after 18th amendment and since then the colleges are being discriminated against by QAU administration which regularly causes delay in conducting exams and announcement of results.

An official said that the academic future of female students of the government’s HE&MSC is hanging in balance as not a single batch of the institute has been awarded with degrees so far.

The official said that a number of female students have been unable to find unemployment because of lack of academic documents.

“Since the last two years, we have been looking towards QAU and college for the issuance of degrees,” said a female student who wished anonymity.

An official informed The Nation that first batch of the degree program is compromised of around 52 students who are waiting for their degrees, while the overall strength of the college is around 500.

Official said that before 2012, HM&MSC was affiliated with the Punjab University (PU), however, after the 18th amendment; the college was affiliated with QAU along with other 10 degree awarding colleges of the city.

The official said that the first batch of the degree institute was started in 2012 and despite completing the four years honors program in 2016, the college and university has taken no serious measures to award them degrees.

“The college collected the alumni dinner and convocation fee seven months ago, but nothing happened in case of issuance of degrees,” said the student.

The official said that after the affiliation with QAU, the college administration will issue the degrees to students but it failed to keep its promise.

Official said the students only have their semester transcripts and were left with no option than taking admission in private institutes or teaching there.

“The negligence closed the opportunities for us who cannot afford education in higher education institutions,” said the student.

When parents approach the college, the management directs them to university and when they ask the university it blames the college.

Official said that the college has continued to provide a number of different excuses to the students in the matter. Last year, they said that the convocation will be held after the college get its own building in December.

Meanwhile, the examinations are also not being organised according to a timely schedule causing further disturbance in the academic activities.

The Nation contacted Dr. Waqar Ali Shah at QAU, dealing with the issues of affiliated colleges of the federal capital, but he was not aware of the current status of the college. The Nation also contacted the controller examiner QAU Sardar Babar who simply replied that “Everyone will get a degree”.