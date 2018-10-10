Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has given one month’s time to the management of Radio Pakistan to table a plan to bring out the state-run broadcaster from the financial crisis it is currently facing. Employees of Radio Pakistan staged a protest demonstration outside the PCB headquarters and demanded that the government take back its decision otherwise they would lockdown the entire building.

Later on, Federal State Minister for Parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan told the protesters that for the time being the government has taken back its decision of leasing out the Radio Pakistan building. Furthermore, Radio Pakistan is a much valued institution which played a key role during 1965 war in motivating Pakistani troops. The Radio Pakistan management for valuable suggestions to improve its performance by November 1. The Radio Pakistan has a great impact on motivating on building the nation but the performance of it is down. So bringing it back up it has to build its performance within the period.

FIDA BALOCH,

Turbat, September 26.