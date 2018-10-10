Share:

KARACHI - Rangers official Tuesday identified Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Amir Khan before an anti-terrorism court in a case pertaining to providing shelter to alleged terrorists at Nine Zero in Azizabad.

The ATC conducted the trial at the judicial complex inside the Karachi Central Prison, wherein MQM-Pakistan leader Amir Khan, former in-charge of security of the now sealed MQM headquarters Nine Zero Minhaj Qazi and other accused were also produced before the court.

Rangers’ DSR Muhammad Riaz appeared before the court and recorded his statement as prosecution witness.

In his statement, the Rangers’ official stated that during the raid, conducted by the paramilitary force on March11, 2015 at MQM headquarter, wherein they arrested dozens of suspects including terrorists, however, MQM leader Amir Khan was also present at the spot and he was also caught by the rangers.

The court after hearing statements of the rangers’ official adjourned hearing until October 20, wherein the prosecution witnessed will be cross examined by the defence counsel.

Earlier, the accused have been indicted by the court. However, they pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the trail.

According to the prosecution, the paramilitary force had arrested Amir Khan and 26 other armed suspects, including Faisal Mehmood, alias Mota, who was sentenced to death in absentia in the journalist Wali Babar murder case, during the raid.

It said that the MQM leader was in charge of the security of the party headquarters and he with five others had allegedly provided shelter to criminals and had been using them for terrorist activities in the city.

A case was registered under sections 11-V (directing terrorist activities), 21-J (harbouring any person who committed an offence under this act) and 7 (punishment for act of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 on a complaint of a Rangers’ official at the Azizabad police station.

Raees Mama, Shahzad Mullah, Imran Ijaz Niazi and Naeem, alias Mullah, had been declared proclaimed offenders in the case.

Following the arrest, the paramilitary force had placed the MQM leader with around 60 others under 90-day preventive detention after the raid and informed court that they had credible information about their alleged involvement in offences related to targeted killing and terrorism.

Around 59 suspects, including Aamir Khan, were placed under preventive detention and the paramilitary force had also arrested 26 armed suspects, including Faisal Mehmood alias Mota, who was sentenced to death by a court in absentia for the murder of journalist Wali Khan Babar; Obaid alias K2, who was wanted in many cases; and Noman alias Nomi, an absconder in the Advocate Niamat Ali Randhawa murder case during the March 11 raid.