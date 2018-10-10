Share:

GN LOS ANGELES - Raye has signed the dotted line to be the newest face of the ‘Celebrate The Icons’ campaign by Timbaland, andhas released an exclusive ‘’garage remix’’ of her 2017 track ‘decline’.

Raye has become the new face of Timberland’s Celebrate The Icons campaign.

The 20-year-old singer is working with the footwear and clothing brand and has released a new video for a garage remix of her 2017 hit ‘Decline’ especially for the company.

Speaking to Refinery29 about why she released the fresh track to mark the collaboration, she said: ‘’I’ve been obsessed with garage recently, so I wanted to do a garage remix and then we did a little choreography, a little shoot ... it really feels true to the 90s vibe.

‘’I think there was something beautiful about the 90s. We were a little less attached to our phones, the music was incredible, the style and our icons at that time were phenomenal. The 90s has a beautiful sheen over it ... the music massively reflects that a lot.’’

As well as working with Timberland, Raye has also been busy writing songs for Rihanna, Cheryl and Little Mix and admits when she is working with ‘Work’ chart topper Rihanna she still gets star-struck and ‘’freezes’’.

She explained: ‘’I’ve been doing some bits on the Rihanna project. Whenever it comes to writing for her I just freeze and am like, ‘What would Rihanna say? What would she say?’ and I just cock it up every time.’’

Little Mix unveil their new single ‘Woman Like Me’ on Friday and will be releasing their fifth album later this year, and Raye has been blown away by how talented the four members, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, are in the studio.

She told The Sun’s Bizarre column: ‘’They recorded some of the songs I did and they sound really good. The girls are so talented vocally but you don’t really hear it in their songs, so this record is really going to show that.’’