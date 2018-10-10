Share:

ISLAMABAD – Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) emergency general council was held here at Pakistan Sports Complex, under the chair of President Mohsin Ali on Tuesday. Twenty members attended the meeting, while six members gave their consent on telephone as they were busy in official assignments. Both RISJA factions president and secretaries attended the meeting and it was decided in principle to restore the 2015 elected body with immediate effect in the larger interest of the sports journalists’ community. Addressing the members, the president thanked the house for posing confidence in him and his cabinet. He announced four-member interim committee, headed by vice president Arif Mehmood and Rana Tanveer Javed, Zubair Ali Khan and Sufi Haroon as its members. The committee will finalise fresh memberships, prepare RISJA constitution and conduct the elections within one month. Arif was given powers to ensure maximum genuine sports journalists memberships.