GUJRANWALA - Deputy Commissioner Dr Shoaib Tariq Warraich said that in result of campaign against encroachments the district administration had so far retrieved about 1,981-kanal of state land worth Rs780 million from the land grabbers.

He told the media that anti encroachment operation had been launched by the district administration from 1st October which was being carried out successfully.

He said: "After clearing GT Road, the operation has now been shifted inside the city areas." He said that a total of 2,852 encroachments had been removed so far by the teams while eight cases were registered against the encroachers for showing resistance to the operation.

MAN HELD IN FRAUD CASE

An FIA team in result of a raid have arrested a human smuggler from Qila Didar Singh here. According to the FIA, suspect Sajid Ali was wanted by the FIA in a fraud case of 750,000 rupees.

The FIA team under the supervision of SI Javed Iqbal Ghumman conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

Govt endeavouring for agri uplift

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial said that the present government was taking effective steps for the promotion of agriculture sector.

Addressing a seminar as a chief guest organised by the Agriculture Department, he added that Pakistani rice was in high demand all over the world due to its delicious taste and quality. "During 2017-18, about 2.29 million ton rice has been exported from Pakistan."

Malik Nauman Langrial said that the purpose of reforms in agriculture sector was to increase the quality and quantity of agricultural products.

"By adopting new methods, our farmers will be able to increase their income."

He said that Agriculture Department was giving full cooperation to the farmers to resolve their problems; farmers were being informed about the climate changes and new technology so that they could meet and overcome the problems and challenges of their field.

Officers of the Agriculture Department and a large number of farmers participated in the seminar.

Anti-encroachment op continues unabated

A grand operation against encroachments is underway in Zafarwal under the supervision of the assistant commissioner and Municipal Corporation chief officer.

Officials of the Revenue Department, Traffic Police, and Tehsil Administration are taking part in the operation. 944-kanal state land has been recovered so far during the operation.

The anti-encroachment teams demolished encroachment from main Jandiala Road with the help of heavy machinery.

However, no action has been taken against the banks which place their generators on roads. Locals demand equal treatment against all kind of encroachments.