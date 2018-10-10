Share:

ISLAMABAD - A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held on Wednesday evening (Muharram-ul-Harram 29) for sighting the Crescent of Safar-ul-Muzaffar 1440 AH.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would chair the meeting of the Committee at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi.

The Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees including of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would hold its meeting at building of Ministry of Religious Affairs, near General Post Office (GPO) Islamabad. While other Zonal and District Committees would hold their meetings at their respective places on Oct 10.

All information about the positioning of the crescent could be conveyed to Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Cell No. 0300-9285203, 0321-2022000,0333-5453499, 0333-2697051, 021-99261412, 021-99261413 for final announcement.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will announce the decision of crescent sighting or, otherwise, subsequently on the basis of information received.