Samantha Markle feels she has ''accomplished the goal'' she set out to achieve in visiting the UK to make contact with her estranged half-sister Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The 53-year-old former actress came to London earlier this month in a bit to mend the rift between herself and her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex, and though she didn’t get to see Meghan, she was able to hand over a letter at Kensington Palace and is looking forward to receiving a response. She said: ‘’I can’t tell you what I wrote in the letter but I think I accomplished my goal and we’ll just have to wait and see how it was received. I wanted to express some sentiments and set some records straight.

‘’I can’t give the details of that but I really wanted the world and really my sister and the British Royal Family to know what happened and know the truth about a lot of things.’’

Though Samantha declined to talk about the contents of the letter, she admitted a lot centred around their father, Thomas Markle - who missed Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry due to heart problems - and insisted it is now down to the former ‘Suits’ star to put the animosity behind them all and ‘’do the right thing’’. She told Daily Mail TV: ‘’With all due respect, I think the next move is not mine, the ball is in my sister’s court and it’s kind of cheesy to minimise it to a tennis game when really, this is life, we’re real people, human beings, real family, real love

‘’It’s not a game but she needs to do the right thing now and she knows how much my dad loves her and has given her. It’s a real family and life is very short so I just hope, for her sake as well, that Meg doesn’t let this go.

‘’I was concerned about my father passing away without resolve here because that would be awful for everybody and I really doubt she could live with that. She needs to do the right thing.’’

Samantha was pictured at the weekend seemingly being turned away by Kensington Palace security but she insists that wasn’t the case and she had a ‘’wonderful experience’’ at the royal building.

She said: ‘’I wasn’t trying to crash anything, I’m very polite and respectful. I was not turned away from Kensington Palace. I’m pretty mature, I’m pretty composed, I’m not the kind of person that’s turned away. ‘’I was very respectful and I went there to deliver a letter. Nobody was turned away, nobody was disrespectful and it was a wonderful experience. It was a nice experience and nobody was mean to me at all, I was quite surprised.’’