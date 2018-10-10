Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday while rejecting an Intra-Court Appeal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Talal Chaudhry wherein his contempt of court was challenged, questioned as to why Nawaz Sharif did not stop Chaudhry from uttering contemptuous words against the judiciary.

On August 2, the top court had convicted the firebrand politician in a contempt of court case and sentenced him till rising of the court with the imposition of a fine of Rs100,000.

Consequently Chaudhry, due to conviction, had also been disqualified under Article 63(1)(g) of the Constitution to contest any election for next five years for becoming a public office holder.

“We (Court) are satisfied that the alleged contemnor (Chaudhry) has committed contempt of court within the meaning of Article 204 of the Constitution read with Section 3 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 and made himself liable for punishment. Thus he is convicted and sentenced under Sections 3 & 5 of the Ordinance, 2003 and punished with imprisonment till the rising of the Court with fine of Rs100,000/-,” the top court had ruled.

Chaudhry was convicted on his two speeches which he made on 24 and 27 of January this year and incited the masses during a public gathering of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif to oust the idle of PCO judges from the Supreme Court.

The instant ICA was dismissed by a five-judge larger bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. The other members of the larger bench include Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar.

When the hearing started, the chief justice ordered to play the videos to see whom Chaudhry was referring to as idols.

After watching the clip, the chief justice expressed displeasure on the prosecution for not challenging the CoC verdict seeking extension of sentence.

Kamran Murtaza, appearing on behalf of Chaudhry, submitted before the bench to show magnanimity as it had always been showing in such matters. He further contended that it was the matter of child’s political career. But the chief justice remarked whether Chaudhry could speak such for his parents.

During the hearing, the bench observed that Chaudhry had not tendered any apology showing remorse and regret till date.

Chaudhry, who had been the firebrand for opposition during PML-N regime, was present in the courtroom and no one from his party showed up in solidarity.

The chief justice observed that he was also considering to issue notice to those sitting on the stage at the time of Chaudhry’s speech. He further remarked that Chaudhry kept addressing and Nawaz Sharif did not stop him from contempt of court.

“Call Mian Sahab so he can throw out PCO judges, can he throw us?” the irked chief justice told the counsel of Chaudhry, further questioning as to which idol Chaudhry talked about throwing out of the court.

The bench was informed by the counsel that the word idol was symbolical. To this the bench noted that Chaudhry was not ready to tender an apology even today.

The counsel contended that his client had been showing remorse on different talk shows in TV channels. However, the bench observed that it was not remorse but a further justification of speech on the question by anchors that his speech constituted CoC.

While rejecting the apology, the chief justice directed the counsel to proceed with the arguments on CoC judgment.

Justice Ahsan remarked that Chaudhry made a contemptuous speech in front of a gathering while Justice Bandial observed that accused insulted an institution not a person.

On plea of Kamran Murtaza to show magnanimity, Justice Ahsan remarked that it was magnanimity of the court that the conviction was till the rising of the court otherwise it would have been jail sentence for at least 6 months.