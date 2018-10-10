Share:

SARGODHA - Fire has turned to ashes millions of rupees worth of cloth at two shops in thickly populated Block-2 bazaar here on Tuesday.

An apparent reason behind the incident has been reported to be sparking caused due to electricity the jumbled up wires dangling low over heads in the wake of an anti-encroachment operation in the bazaar the previous day.

Besides, the electricity meters of the extensions fixed to walls of these shops also are said to have trigged the sparking ending up in torching cloth causing huge monetary loss. However, no casualty has been reported. Fire-fighter and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and controlled the blaze after efforts of hours.