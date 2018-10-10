Share:

WAZIRABAD - The Health Department has closed Basic Health Unit (BHU) constructed by Discon, a contractor firm of Khanki Barrage, after the withdrawal of general duty medical staff including doctor, technician, and dispenser.

The BHU was constructed at a cost of Rs100 million which provided medical facilities to hundreds of employees and the villagers of as many as 20 villages.

According to details, Khanki village was upgraded after the government planned to construct barrage in place of head works with the cooperation of Asian Development Bank.

The contractor firm Discon constructed a building in Irrigation Colony of Khanki Barrage for Basic Health Unit to provide medical facilities to the employees of barrage and the people living nearby villages which cost Rs100 million and was handed over to Health Department.

The construction firm also provided a digital X-ray machine, two ambulances, and a generator house to meet the shortage of power. Later, the Health Department appointed medical crew on general duty instead of maintaining new SNE of vacant posts existed in BHU Khanki.

After the change of the government, all the medical staff including the doctor, technician, dispenser, and grade-4 employees returned to their parent hospital.

Resultantly, a well equipped BHU was closed and thousands of patients were deprived of medical facilities. Hundreds of residents and villagers protested against the closure of the BHU and took out a rally demanding its restoration.

Clean, Green Punjab programme kicks off

The Clean and Green Punjab campaign has been started at Wazirabad. Assistant Commissioner Sault Hayat Wattoo, Tehsildar, DDOs (Education) male and Female, and PTI local leader Ahmed Chattha planted a sapling in Allah Wala Chowk and held a workshop on the premises of Tehsil Office.

They also took out an awareness rally which started from AC Office and ended at Bank Square. The participants were holding banners.

Ahmed Chattha and Assistant Commissioner Sault Hayat Wattoo and other speakers highlighted the importance of cleanliness and green trees.

They urged the people to cooperate with local administration and MC crew so that Wazirabad Town could be turned into a clean and pollution free locality.

Later, the guests planted a sapling in Allah Wala Chowk and joined the cleanliness campaign. They cleaned the Chowk with brooms.