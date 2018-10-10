Share:

GUJRAT - A sufi scholar has underlined the need for having a clean heart as a solution to building and lasting peace in the world.

Speaking at a seminar titled "Human Cosmology and Governance" at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Tuesday Sajjada Nasheen Chishtian Sharif Sahibzada Muhammad Asim Maharvi said, "Cleaning of the heart is mandatory towards building a peaceful world. We need to shed unwanted feelings and emotions towards other human beings whatever caste, creed and community they belong to."

Elaborating, he said Pakistan is the land of great sufis whose teachings revolve around respect and dignity of fellow human beings. "All our positive efforts to change the world or the way we want to see it must begin with a sincere accountability of our own self, that is the world within us," Sahibzada Asim said.

The seminar was organized by Student Services Centre (SSC) as part of activities marking the World Peace Day. Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Director SSC Muhammaf Yaqoob, senior faculty members and a large number of students attended the seminar. Senior Mass Com student Haider Imam Dar moderated the proceedings.