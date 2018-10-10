Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Prof Dr Abdur Rehman, Principal Sheikh Zayed Medical College and Hospital (SZMC&H) RY Khan, donated a monetary cheque worth Rs3914,941 for "PM-Supreme Court Dam Fund" from the employees of the hospital to Prof Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education.

The gazetted employees of the hospital contributed to the dam fund by donating their two-day salary while the non-gazetted employees donated their one-day salary to the dam fun. The minister expressed gratitude to the employees for their contribution to the dam fund and also applauded the services rendered by Prof Dr Abdul Rehman.