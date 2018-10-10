Share:

KHAIRPUR - Three people of a family died while a woman was injured in a road accident near Khairpur on Tuesday.

According to police, a motorcycle was slipped at Baberloi bypass near toll plaza in the jurisdiction of Baberloi police station resultantly, three people of a family including Allah Dad Shambani, his two sons Ghulam Fareed and Sadam Hussain Shambani died on the spot while his wife Sahib Khatoon injured seriously.

Baberloi police took the bodies and injured into custody and shifted to civil hospital Khairpur. Later, the bodies send to Fakirabad village of taluka Rohri after autopsy. Police said that the motorcycle was slipped due to over speed.