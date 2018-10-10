Share:

A delegation of United Nations Women Pakistan Chapter visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority under the leadership of UN Women Pakistan Chief Jamshed Qazi and Punjab Lead Hafsa Mazhar. The three-member delegation was welcomed by COO Akbar Nasir Khan. On this occasion, they discussed agenda points including women empowerment, protection, and workforce participation. The COO informed the delegation that at least 25 percent of the total staff at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority is women. The UNWP representatives lauded PSCA’s initiatives of providing easily accessible security on the palm of women by PSCA’s comprehensively featured android apps namely Public Safety and Women Safety arrayed on Google Play store. –Staff Reporter