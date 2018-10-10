Share:

What is there in the name. It is generally and believed so. One can change his/her name at any stage of life out of necessity and for gaining political or any other advantage as such.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari had contested general election for the first time and made his entry into the Mational Assembly and his sister Bakhtawar had claimed she is happy that third Bhutto generation has stepped into political arena of the country.

Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had not changed her parental name even after her marriage with Asif Ali Zardari in mid—1980s and as daughter of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto she had blood of Bhutto in her veins and was quite justified to a great extent in this regard.

But Bilawal is son of Asif Ali Zardari and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and as such has Zardari blood running in his veins as children are known after their fathers and not mothers.

Retaining Bhutto’s name merely through an announcement or sort of declaration of being a Bhutto does not make Bilawal a Bhutto though he is grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto from mother side and as such in reality not a Bhutto but Zardari in real sense. He is Bilawal Zardari and not Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Asif Ali Zardari was clever enough to change his children name to include Bhutto name after the tragic murder of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto merely to retain control over PPP realizing that only a Bhutto can keep the party intact. PPP which was founded by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as such has vanished in the thin air and now it is merely Zardari’s PPP in all fairness though it is pretty difficult to make party die hard to believe this.

IBRAR HUSSAIN,

Lahore, September 26.