TOKYO:- A white tiger attacked and killed a zookeeper in its enclosure in southern Japan but the animal will be kept alive at the request of the victim’s family, officials said Tuesday. “A zookeeper was found collapsed in a cage, bleeding,” a local police official told AFP, adding the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The attack happened late Monday at the Hirakawa Zoological Park in the southern city of Kagoshima. Akira Furusho, 40, was discovered bleeding from the neck and officials believe he was mauled by one of the zoo’s four rare white tigers, zoo officials said.–AFP