Share:

LONDON:- If you are listening to music, chances are you’re on YouTube. A music consumer report by the industry’s global body IFPI published on Tuesday found that 86 percent of us listen to music through on-demand streaming. And nearly half that time, 47 percent is spent on YouTube. Video as a whole accounted for 52 percent of the time we spent streaming music, posing challenges to such subscription services as Spotify and SoundCloud. But while Spotify’s estimated annual revenue per user was $20 (17.5 euros), YouTube’s was less than a dollar.–AFP