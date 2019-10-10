Share:

HALLE - Authorities in the eastern German city of Halle say they are dealing with a “rampage situation” after gunmen reportedly targeted a synagogue and a kebab shop in the city, killing two people. Several shots were fired in the Paulus quarter north of the city centre around midday, police said. The head of the Jewish community in Halle, Max Privorotzki, told Spiegel magazine that gunmen in military gear had tried to force their way into a synagogue but were repelled by security personnel. The Jewish community has been celebrating Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism. There were 70 to 80 people in the synagogue at the time of the incident, Privorotzki said. One of the attackers had tried to open the door to the synagogue and then the gate to the cemetery by shooting at the locks. “We barricaded the doors from the inside and waited for the police”, Privorotzki added. Worship had continued after the attack, he said. Witnesses also said the attackers had fired at a nearby kebab shop, reportedly killing a male customer inside. Two people were taken to hospital with bullet wounds, police confirmed. Germany’s public prosecutor general took charge of investigations but would not comment on a possible background behind the attack. “We are investigating into all possible directions, including antisemitic and rightwing extremist motives”, a spokesperson told the Guardian.