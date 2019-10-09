Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 13 outlaws have been booked by police for torturing a man and depriving him of cash in Chontra, sources informed on Wednesday.

However, no arrest was made by police so far, they said. Police claimed the man was tortured by his opponents over an old enmity, whereas, sources disclosed the man was tortured by a notorious land mafia gang “Nadim Ijaz Group” for not selling his land at the hands of land mafia at a throw away price.

A young man Aitsham Ali is seen in a video, which went viral on social media, crying and pleading as a gang of some 13 people having sophisticated weapons beat him mercilessly and use abusive language against him on the road near Mujahid Bridge, in the limits of Police Station (PS) Chontra.

The torture video caused uproar compelling police to take action and file a case against the accused under sections 341/380/148/149/506ii of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on complaint of victim Aitsham Ali. Sources said the incident happened on October 2, whereas, police registered case on October 9, with a delay of seven days, something seeking strong attention of City Police Officer.

According to contents of First Information Report, a villager Aitsham Ali son of Muhammad Ijaz, who hails from Sihal, told police that he was heading towards his home when a silver coloured pickup and a motorcycle stopped his way near Mujahid Bridge. He alleged some 13 men including Jamil Akram, Ali Safdar, Jahanzaib, Khalid Qazi, Abdul Rehman and Jani driver armed with weapons and sticks stepped down from the vehicle and motorcycle and attacked him.

“The attackers beat me black and blue with stick and handles of weapons and injured me critically,” he mentioned. He told police he was attacked by his opponents due to old enmity. He requested police to register a case against the accused and to arrest them. Police registered a case and began investigation with no arrest so far, sources added.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Chontra Aziz Aslam Niazi, during a chat with The Nation, said the man was not tortured over land dispute but for ridiculing a villager Nadim Ijaz a few days ago in the village. “Aitsham is a naughty boy and he had beaten Nadim Ijaz in the village and taunted him to take Rs20 from him,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Ali, in a statement, said police have traced the accused shown in the video and would arrest them soon. He said no one is above the law and the accused would be punished as per law.

On the other hand, Murree police, during a drive against land mafia, arrested five active members of a notorious land mafia group and seized huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession, informed a police spokesman. He added the police took action against land mafia on directions of SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Ali.

A case has been registered against the detainees who were identified as Ahsan Akram, Zeeshan Pervaiz, Amjad Ali, Muhammad Nazir and Nazir alias Pappu. “Police have adopted zero tolerance against land mafia,” commented SP Rai Mazhar, while talking to The Nation. He said police booked the accused on charges of blocking road, occupying land illegally and possessing illegal weapons.