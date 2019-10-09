Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have arrested 221 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items including gold ornaments, cars and bikes worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest. As per orders of Islamabad Police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success.

The spokesman said owing these efforts, 36 dacoity/robbery cases were traced and 37 persons were arrested. The police also arrested 29 absconders during the same period. Moreover, the police held 13 accused for their involvement in bootlegging and drug-peddling activities while 5.062 kilogram hashish, 1.532 kilogram heroin, 26 alcohol bottles were recovered from them.