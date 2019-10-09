Share:

Rawalpindi-A gang of three armed dacoits stormed into an auto spare parts shop located in a street along with Murree Road and snatched cash from the shop owner and customers in broad daylight, sources informed on Wednesday.

The dacoits managed to flee from the crime scene after looting the trader and customers. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Waris Khan, they said.According to sources, three dacoits having sophisticated weapons walked in Talha Autos located behind Noor Mehel Hotel on Murree Road and made the shop owner and other customers hostage on gunpoint. The dacoits took away Rs75,000 cash from the trader, the customers and a waiter of hotel present in the shop and fled on motorcycles towards Liaquat Bagh, they said.

However, the victim trader had not reported the occurrence of crime to local police, sources said. The daring dacoity in the market that too in broad daylight caused a wave of panic as the other shopkeepers shut their businesses and went home. “We are feeling insecure after a dacoity in the shop and are thinking to wrap up our business,” said a shopkeeper. He said there was no patrolling of police of Dolphin Force in the area to catch the robbers. He appealed to City Police Officer Faisal Rana to take action against Waris Khan Police for not providing security to the citizens.

Meanwhile, Taxila police recovered two sisters missing from the area, according to a police spokesman.

He said both the sisters left their house and went into hiding due to their mother’s behaviour. According to him, two sisters suddenly went missing from the area of police station Taxila, their relatives informed the police.

SP Potohar Syed Ali directed Taxila police to trace the missing girls utilising the latest scientific technology for their recovery. SP Potohar kept taking hourly follow up regarding recovery of the missing girls. Taxila police, using the scientific technology, traced the girls. The girls were found from an Edhi Centre in Islamabad and were handed over to their relatives completing legal requirements. He said police also arrested another man and recovered a 12-year-old girl from his captivity that he had kidnapped from the limits of PS Naseerabad.