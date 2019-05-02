Share:

ISLAMABAD - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday afternoon jolted various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) causing panic among the people who immediately rushed to open places from homes and workplaces. However, no loss of lives and property has so far been reported from any trembled part of the province. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the magnitude of the tremor was measured as 5.2 on the Richter scale that struck at a depth of 180kms with epicenter lying at the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan. The latitude of the quake was recorded 36.48 North and longitude 70.81 East, a senior official of the PMD told APP.

The tremblers were felt in parts of Malakand division including Swat, Dir and other upper districts and in Hazara division, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar Kohistan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera.

On September 24, a powerful earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan, particularly areas of AJK, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.