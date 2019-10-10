Share:

Renowned lawyer Akram Sheikh’s bank accounts have been frozen.

Akram has confirmed that despite personal assurances from Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi and a similar undertaking made to Islamabad High Court and Lahore High Court, the vicissitude of victimisation against him is continued as his bank accounts have been blocked.

“When Shabbar Zaidi took over as the Chairman FBR, he assured that no person in the FBR shall be authorised to block anyone’s account without his permission,” he said. “I was also assured by the FBR chairman that no different treatment would be meted out.”

Akram believes that he is facing multiple frivolous tax and other proceedings which started during the PTI government. He further revealed that he had been asked to leave the country immediately.

The advocate is a close aide of the Sharifs and is facing tough time during the incumbent regime.

Earlier, Akram Sheikh appeared on behalf of PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s disqualification.