Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that the ruling government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken a such a loan what his government had taken in the five years adding that if this government remained in power even for a year it will ruined the economy of the country.

Addressing a PML-N lawyers forum at Lahore High Court (LHC) Ahsan Iqbal said that the Prime Minister of the country are engulfed in emotions of jealousy, revenge and pride who even in China talked of corruption.

The former planning minister said that after inaugurating old soup-kitchens, the PM said that he laid the foundation of state of Madina.

Ahsan Iqbal said that to take country forward there is a need to follow Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah doctrine adding that there is a need of charter of democracy that could take country towards development.

The PML-N leader said that the government used Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) as traditional police while he said that the Army Chief had to take notice of a false case against Rana Sanaullah.