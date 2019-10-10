Share:

Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Chairman General Zubair Mahmood Hayat said on Thursday that Pakistan s armed forces were fully capable, prepared and motivated to respond to any threat posed by enemies.

Gen Hayat addressed the passing out parade of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) cadets at the Asghar Khan Academy in Risalpur and stated: “We will defend our motherland with our sweat and blood and support of the nation.”

“Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and desires harmonious relations with all countries especially neighbours.” He said, however, this gesture must not be taken [for weakness].

“As a nation we have rendered great human and material sacrifices for achieving peace and stability in the region.”

He mentioned that Pakistan would not compromise on national interests, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“Pakistan will not allow any country or hostile agency to misrepresent our intentions or actions,” he added.