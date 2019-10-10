Share:

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan on Thursday submitted a response in a presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa .

In the response, the court has been told that Justice Isa is the original owner of three properties in Britain and is still reluctant to reveal the sources of his income used to purchase the properties.

The attorney general further mentioned that the presidential reference postulated ‘benami’ nature of the properties abroad “which were concealed and not disclosed as required by the law.” Importantly, the wife and children of the petitioner judge had no independent source of income and were not in a position to provide funds necessary for the purchase of three properties when they were bought.

“As the attorney general , it is my responsibility to advise the council […] Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s allegations are solely based on assumptions […] transparency and accountability is an integral part of democracy,” Mr Mansoor Khan stated in the courtroom.

The court was informed that the only conclusion which could be drawn was that the said properties were ‘benami’ in nature and the petitioner judge was the ostensible owner of these properties.

Mr Mansoor Khan further told the court that it was not wrong for the law minister to distribute checks in the bar councils.

“No one is above the Law […] Under Article 248 the president and the prime minister are given exemption for performing their duties,” he said, while requesting the court to dispose of the petition filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa .