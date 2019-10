Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority Director General Muhammad Usman led an operation to foil a bid to sell 500kg meat of dead animals.On a tip-off, the PFA team flagged down a vehicle and recovered the dead animal. The driver of the vehicle managed escape. The DG PFA stated the dead animals have been rushed to dumping area. He said that on the directions of CM Usman Buzdar, PFA is regularly taking action against the food mafia.