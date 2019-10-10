Share:

LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi pinned pink ribbon badges on the captains of Pakistan and Sri Lanka cricket teams before the start of the third and last T20 at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

The move was part of an ongoing breast cancer awareness campaign. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pink Ribbon also joined hands for the cause. Dr Arif praised the PCB’s support for the cause.

Players, officials and other people of spectators were wearing pink ribbons to support the cause of the campaign. The PCB distributed 12,000 pink ribbons and 750 shirts to the cricket fans.

The stumps of the last T20 have also been coloured pink while the sponsors also joined the campaign.

The President said that the visit of Sri Lankan cricket team to Pakistan is a good omen for its cricket and hopefully it will pave way for more international cricket in the country.

He said: “I am glad to see jam-packed Gaddafi Stadium. Such an event will help portray Pakistan as a peace-loving state. Pakistan is safe for hosting any international event and hopefully, it will host the leading cricketing nations soon.”

“The arrival of England and Ireland delegations will surely help in presenting the softer and positive image of the country to the entire world. Hopefully, it will also convince them to send their teams to Pakistan to play series here. The way the cricket lovers thronged the stadium and witnessed the action-packed matches is really remarkable. Their cooperation with security personnel and support for both the teams also made the series successful. Whenever foreign teams visit any country, it helps that country in improving its sports culture, tourism and business. Holding the entire Pakistan Super League (PSL) is also a good omen for Pakistan cricket and hopefully, every major city of the country will host the PSL matches soon,” he added.

Pakistan has the highest burden of breast cancer amongst all Asian countries and this initiative is a part of #PINKtober, which is breast cancer awareness month. If detected at an early stage, chances of survival increase over 90 per cent.

Pakistan till now has hosted Zimbabwe, World XI, West Indies and Sri Lanka and more top cricketing nations’ tours to Pakistan seem on the cards. The high-ups of England and Australia cricket boards have confirmed their visits to Pakistan for security assessment for the possible tours of their teams to the country. Pakistan, it is hoped, will soon be hosting full-fledged international cricket series against top cricketing nations and the fans will keep enjoying the game across the year.