Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed has emphasized that “we should have a non-violent and a peaceful movement on Kashmir issue and try our best to gain sympathy of the world for oppressed people of Kashmir.”

He met President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) at Kashmir House in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized that the international community should pressurize India for ending the constant blackout and curfew of several weeks in the Kashmir Valley.

They urged that delegations of international human rights organizations and international media should be allowed to visit the occupied valley of Kashmir in order to uncover the realities of the current situation.

Chairman KC-EU informed the President of AJK about the recent efforts carried out by Kashmir Council EU for raising awareness of the severe situation in Kashmir and the reality of the issue of Kashmir.

“This would help in making more awareness about Kashmir's situation and by this way, the world's governments will also come forward to press India on the issue. President of AJK hailed the efforts made by Kashmir Council EU on the latest developments.”

About Pakistan's struggle after the new developments in occupied Kashmir, the president said Pakistan has carried out meaningful efforts for highlighting the severe situation in Indian occupied Kashmir. The speech made by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the United Nations created a great impact and this was not only appreciated by people of Pakistan -- people of both parts of Kashmir also praised the rational speech, he said. The struggle of Pakistan on the diplomatic front continues and the people of Kashmir are thankful to Pakistan for these valuable efforts.

AJK's President further said he also visited Europe and the US in order to make western people aware on the latest situation. He hopes that these efforts would have fruitful results and the world will understand the issue of Kashmir specially they will realize the hardships of the people of Kashmir living under siege and curfew for last 66 days.