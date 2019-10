Share:

LAHORE - Center of Islamic Finance, COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus will be collaborating with Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the Central Bank of Bahrain’s training arm to launch Advanced Diploma Islamic Finance (ADIF) in Pakistan. The two prestigious organizations had signed a Document of Understanding (DoU) on May 28, 2019 to provide a platform to Islamic finance professionals to further update their knowledge and skills in the area of Islamic banking and finance.