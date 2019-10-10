Share:

LAHORE - A meeting of Provincial Selection Board One (PSB-I) chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has recommended promotion of 124 officers including 17 officers of Provincial Management Service (PMS).

The meeting, held at Chief Secretary’s Office in Civil Secretariat on Wednesday, reviewed promotion cases of different provincial departments in grade 19 and 20.

Those recommended for promotion to grade 20 include eight PMS officers, 64 officers of School Education Department, seven each of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department and Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, two of Higher Education Department and one officer of Forestry, Livestock and Agriculture departments.

Body recommends promotion of 124 officers

Likewise, nine (PMS) officers of S&GAD, seven each of Forestry and Planning and Development Department, five of Livestock Department, two of Labour Department and one each officer of Communication and Works, Agriculture and Irrigation departments were recommended for promotion to grade 19.