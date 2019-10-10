Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has directed the relevant authorities to get parks, footpaths, Nullahs and amenity plots vacated from encroachers immediately in the megacity.

The chief secretary issued these directives to the Karachi commissioner, all six deputy commissioners and municipal bodies such as the KMC, KDA, SBCA, MDA, LDA and cantonment boards on Wednesday while presiding over a high-level meeting in the Sindh Secretariat to review the status of encroachment drive in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by the Senior Member Board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Pervez, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ahmed Shelwani, Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Sheikh, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, MD KWSB, DG KDA, DG SBCA, CEOs of all cantonment boards and representatives of PEMRA and K-Eclectic.

Commissioner Karachi informed the meeting that there are 1578 parks in Karachi and all encroachments from the parks have been removed except mosques and some soft encroachment. He also informed the meeting that the government has also removed encroachments from 34 Nullahs of the city.

The chief secretary directed the Commissioner Karachi and DG Sindh Building Control Authority to submit a detailed report regarding marriage halls and mega stores of the city.

The chief secretary stated that it has been into his knowledge that various marriage halls and mega stores have been constructed after changing the status of the land which is creating traffic jams in various parts of the city.

He categorically noted that there could be no compromise with land grabbing and land-status irregularities.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah appreciated the services of police department for their services in ongoing operation against encroachment.

The commissioner metropolitan stated that various medical store in front of hospitals are illegal and they got no permission/NOC from any government department.

On this the Chief Secretary directed the commissioner Karachi and CEOs of Cantonment boards to remove all illegal medical stores.

The chief Secretary also directed the commissioner Karachi to hold a meeting with administration of K-Electric and Internet/cable wire association and direct them to remove cable and internet wires from the electric poles.