Share:

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik on Wednesday appreciated his team for ensuing best traffic arrangements during the Pakistan-Sri Lanka cricket series. Traffic officers also distributed flowers to cricket fans as they arrived at the Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium to enjoy the international cricket. On this occasion, lady traffic wardens were seen distributing candies and flowers among the children to welcome them. In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik congratulated the traffic wardens for best traffic arrangements. He said that the wardens did not leave any stone unturned to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic on the city roads during the cricket series. Lahore police closed several important roads leading towards the cricket stadium by placing containers as part of the security strategy. The traffic wardens diverted the flow of traffic towards alternative routes. Hundreds of additional traffic wardens were also deployed on all major city roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the cricket series. Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik also expressed his gratitude to citizens for cooperating with the on-duty traffic wardens who were deployed at various points to guide motorists about the alternative routes.