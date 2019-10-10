Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mountain Dew has struck again! Last Sunday, on the 6th of October, the fifth edition of Dew Moto Extreme, Pakistan’s biggest stunt show left Islamabad on an all-time high! Mountain Dew makes sure the event gets bigger and more extreme each year. Last year we witnessed amazing bike stunts, and this time the action was amped up by bringing cars into the mix. The stunts of our favorite daredevils created a spectacle in the stadium and the audience went wild! These Dew athletes performed unbelievable stunts through the night! There was Dallan Goldman, Fredrick Frog Bergren and Nick De Witt on FMX bikes.