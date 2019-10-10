Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Dharabi Lake in Chakwal on Thursday while en-route to Lahore from Islamabad on a helicopter. He inspected the activities being done to promote tourism in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that the Dharabi Lake will be developed as a tourist-spot adding that a rest-house will be constructed along with link roads.

"I have laid the foundation stone of project meant for developing a resort in Dharabi Lake along with the construction of link roads and an amount of Rs.8 crore has been allocated for this project," he said.

He further stated that hatchery industry will also be promoted along with the start of water sports activities in this lake.

The Chief Minister hoped that this initiative would promote tourism along with earning opportunities. Promotion of tourism-related activities will boost economic opportunities and area will be developed due to the improvement of road networks, he added.

He also took an aerial view of Dadhocha Dam near Rawat. This dam project has been started to fulfil the future drinking water needs of Rawalpindi and its adjoining areas.

Project Director of Dharabi Dam briefed the Chief Minister about the project. The Chief Minister directed the irrigation department officials to ensure its timely completion for the provision of clean drinking water to the residents of Rawalpindi.