PESHAWAR - A court has given the prosecution two weeks to prepare a response to the appeal by convicted physician who ran a fake vaccination campaign to help CIA confirm Osama bin Laden’s whereabouts. Wednesday’s adjournment was the first following a petition from Dr Shakil Afridi, who was sentenced to 33 years in 2012 by a tribal court on charges of funding a domestic militant group and treating its members. That case is separate from the doctor’s alleged involvement with the CIA, for which Afridi was never formally charged. It’s the first time Shakil Afridi’s case has been heard in open court. The judge adjourned the case until October 22 at the request of prosecutors.