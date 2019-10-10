Share:

GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat (UoG) vice chancellor has boosted his environmental credentials by floating an idea that would give some flesh to all those slogans and campaigns about greener and cleaner environment here and elsewhere in the country.

After inaugurating a tree-plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Wednesday Prof Dr Shabbar Atiq, a metallurgical scientist, advised the students that each of them should plant a sapling and adopt it for as long as till it becomes a tree or till the last day of their stay at the campus. “Plantation and protection of trees is our shared national responsibility,” the vice chancellor said.

Also on Wednesday, a seminar titled ‘Green Environment’ followed by a walk was held at the campus. A large number of students from various departments, faculty members and administration officials participated in the walk which was lead by the vice chancellor.

The activities were organized by Green Society of the faculty of Management & Administrative Sciences (FMAS). Green Lala Musa Society, a welfare society, supported the UoG plantation drive by donating 600 saplings. The officials of the society announced to set up a garden at the allocated area at the campus.

PCP okays Pharm D programme of UAF

FAISALABAD - The Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) has approved Pharm D (5-year degree) Program of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

According to Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Dr Zafar Iqbal , a panel of the pharmacy council visited the varsity on August 3, 2019 to verify the required facility for the grant of NOC for the said program. The recommendations of the panel were placed before the Council in its meeting held on September 6, 2019 and the Council approved 50 admission per annum in morning session only.

The university has invited applications for online admission to the program and last date to apply is October 22, 2010. The students with 60 percent marks in FSc Pre Medical from a Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

He said that Dr Muhammad Ashraf, after taking charge of Vice Chancellor four month ago, took up matter with council and provided the all facilities to meet the requirement of the council. He said that under his leadership, the pending cases of other NOCs of various degree programs had been resolved.

Pharmacy Coordinator Dr Farooq Azam said that the Pharmacology Department of varsity had been producing pharmacists since 1961.

He said that all the requirement of Pharmacy Council had been met and the students were being imparted with quality education coupled with hands-on training and practical work in line with modern educational system.

The health community has termed the degree program a need of the hour keeping the increasing health problems in view.