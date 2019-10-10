Share:

European Union Ambassador at UN Carl Hallergard has expressed concerns over the humanitarian crisis developing in occupied Kashmir as the lockdown by the authorities entered 67th day.

Speaking during a meeting with Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi in Geneva on Thursday, Ambassador Carl Hallergard said, ““(The) EU is keeping a close eye on Kashmir situation and we are concerned about (the) growing conflict. We acknowledge the ambitious and hectic efforts being carried out by Prime Minister Imran Khan for avoiding a humanitarian crisis in Kashmir.”

The European Ambassador said that the European Union also acknowledged efforts by Pakistan government for Afghan Refugees which are unparalleled in the history. He said that generous hosting of millions of refugees over four decades reflects the generosity and care for humanity by people and government of Pakistan.

Carl Hallergard said that he is closely connected with Pakistani mission in Geneva. He further added that Pakistan has a strong and genuine case on Afghan refugees and the EU shall try to join hands financially to assist Pakistan in dealing with the situation.

On the occasion, Shehryar Afridi briefed the EU delegation on the humanitarian crisis developing in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that the world needed to act before it’s too late. He said that Kashmir was a nuclear flashpoint between two Pakistan and India and the situation may get out of hands as India had heavily militarized the region. He said that any miscalculation may lead towards a crisis which may have impact beyond regions and borders.

Giving details the situation about Afghan refugees, Afridi said that Pakistan's efforts must be acknowledged by the developed world.

“Especially the way we are catering to the humanitarian issue of Refugees for the past 40 long years. We have not only provided food but also we have provided equal job opportunities besides other social services including health, education,” the minister said.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently directed opening of bank accounts of over 1.4 million Afghan refugees which has no parallel in human history.

Carl agreed that Pakistan is bearing unprecedented sacrifices to facilitate the Afghan refugees. He added that Pakistan has a strong case and we will come and join hands with Pakistan to deal with Afghan Refugees.