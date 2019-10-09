Share:

BEIJING- An exhibition of selected editions of books published over the past 70 years opened Wednesday at the National Museum of China to showcase China’s cultural progress. The exhibition features around 12,000 publications in different categories, including works by Chinese leaders, social science, literature and art, science and technology, ancient works and comics.

The books reflect the economic, political and cultural changes and achievements since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. Apart from paperback editions, visitors can also view online editions at a special section.