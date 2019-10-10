Share:

SIALKOT-Newly-elected President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ashraf Malik has urged the exporters to focus on the utilization of advanced manufacturing technologies and adopt modern methods of marketing for exploring new international markets.

He was addressing an important meeting of the Sialkot exporters held here SCCI here on Wednesday. SCCI’s SVP Khurram Azeem Khan and Vice President Muhammad Jalil Aslam were also present on the occasion.

SCCI President Muhammad Ashraf Malik said that the utilisation advanced technologies has become vital in view of the globally changing methods of manufacturing, production, export and international marketing.

He stressed that the Sialkot exporters must focus on the promotion of advanced research and development (R&D) for developing their approach to the world trade markets.

He said that there is no doubt to say that the Sialkot exporters have enough potential to explore and capture international markets by exporting world class traditional and non-traditional diversified products.

He said that the advanced manufacturing technologies could help a lot in easy access of Sialkot-Pakistan made products to the international markets.

The SCCI President revealed that advanced manufacturing technologies could also help to boost direly needed sports goods and surgical instruments manufacturing industries.

He said that the future and survival of Sialkot’s more than a century old sports goods and surgical industry hinges on adoption of world standard advanced manufacturing technologies as world has become very conscious about quality.

He underscored that it’s time for revival of the Sialkot industries through reorganisation on modern lines by taking all the SMEs into confidence.

Ashraf Malik added that though the Sialkot export industry has been facing multiple challenges including prolonged non-availability of the trade and export related incentives.

He said that that the Sialkot exporters have been playing a pivotal role in strengthening national economy by earning foreign exchange to the tune of $2.5 billion annually.

He urged the government to announce a special trade package for Sialkot exporters to flourish the export-oriented industries further.

“The government should also encourage and patronize the Sialkot exporters at every level to enhance national exports”, he emphasised.