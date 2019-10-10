Share:

GUJRANWALA-A facebook friendship turned into marriage as a US woman reached Pakistan to tie the knot with her beloved here on Wednesday.

According to details, Ansar Ali of Gujranwala became friend with US national Andriana on social media website, facebook few months earlier.

The facebook friendship turned into love after which Andriana left America and reached Pakistan. The woman accepted Islam and was renamed as Ayesha. She tied the knot with her beloved Ansar during a ceremony held in Gujranwala and attended by a large number of people including friends and relatives.