Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said that the convoys of Azadi March will enter Islamabad on October 31.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Wednesday, the convoys from across the country will leave for Islamabad on October 27 and will enter jointly in the federal capital on October 31.

He announced that not a single convoy would enter Islamabad before October 31, adding that the rallies that would be taken out on October 27would only be to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.