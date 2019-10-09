Share:

LOS ANGELES-Gwen Stefani will receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards.

The 50-year-old singer - who has a number of fashion brands, including L.A.M.B., Harajuku Lovers, eyewear line gx by Gwen Stefani and Harajuku Mini for Target - is 2So grateful’’ to have been chosen to receive the accolade at next month’s ceremony.

She said in a statement: ‘’It’s an incredible honour to receive this year’s Fashion Icon Award at E!’s People’s Choice Awards.

‘’As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music. I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality.’’

The No Doubt frontwoman was chosen for the accolade for her timeless and ‘’unique’’ sense of style.

E!’s news, live events and lifestyle digital general manager Jen Neal said: ‘’Gwen Stefani is a global music artist, whose unique signature style and individuality has transcended time.

‘’She has effortlessly evolved her success in music to fashion design launching numerous popular lifestyle brands, and for all of her many accomplishments, we’re proud to name her our 2019 E! People’s Choice Award Fashion Icon honoree.’’

Last year, the Fashion Icon Award was handed out to Spice Girls singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

When she picked up the accolade, she paid tribute to her Spice Girls past.