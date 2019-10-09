Share:

ISLAMABAD-The government, after a pause of some nine years, will recruit more than 1,200 personnel in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police to improve law and order in the federal capital. “Islamabad police have initiated the process of hiring 1,260 new recruits that will improve the security situation in coming days,” Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah told the media persons here.

He said not a single vacancy had been offered by the ICT police during the last nine years despite the population of the capital city had increased three times.

However, the present government had decided to hire more staff in the police in spite of financial constraints, he added.

To a query, Ijaz Shah said the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK) was much critical as the lockdown and communication blackout has entered 65th day.

Though, the local leadership of IoK had been biased towards Indian government, it had also started raising voice against Indian brutalities in the valley, he added.

“Modi government is under pressure due to effective diplomatic efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the minister said and hoped that the curfew would be lifted in near future and the normalcy would return to IoK.

However, the government was bringing reforms in madrassahs and adding new subjects like Maths, Science, English and History in syllabus that would help them become a constructive part of the society, the minister said. He said the government was taking strict measure to bring economic stability in the country. Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah said the myopic policies of the previous regimes resulted into the devaluation of rupee, adding that the US dollar stood at Rs60 in 2000 and crossed Rs100 in 2016.