ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday granted time to both the parties to submit their written replies in a petition seeking disqualification of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition challenging the eligibility of Fawad Chaudhary alleging him for not declaring his assets.

After issuing aforementioned directions, the IHC bench deferred hearing in this matter for three weeks.

During the hearing, Fawad Chaudhry adopted that anchorperson Sami Ibrahim had conducted programs against him, aired pictures of his wife and daughter, and is running a campaign against him on social media.

The federal minister added that he was abused during the program and the case should be concluded by imposing a fine on the plaintiff to put an end to the blackmailing.

On the other hand, the petitioner maintained that Fawad had slapped him in front of Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon and no FIR was lodged yet against the federal minister.

The IHC Chief Justice remarked that it is inappropriate to conduct such programs and directed the federal minister to create a forum in the Parliament to address such issues. He added that the Parliament should itself hold its accountability instead of bring the matter to courts.

Petitioner’s lawyer adopted before the court that the minister had concealed his assets while submitting his nomination papers to the ECP and he should be disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.