ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday sought permission from the Islamabad administration to hold the planned protest at D-Chowk Islamabad on October 27.

The JUI-F submitted an application to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Islamabad administration in this regard.

As per the letter, the JUI-F will be holding the “Azadi March” on October 27, 2019 at D-Chowk, Islamabad, exercising its democratic and constitutional right under the article 16 and 17 of the constitution of Pakistan against the incumbent government.”

The Azadi March would be led by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and many leaders of the party would also take part in the protest. The letter also requested for the possible security arrangements for the protest.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rehman while talking to media at his residence here, rejected rumours of striking any deal with the government saying all the caravans would reach Islamabad as per schedule.

He said that they would reach Islamabad at any cost and they would not be pressurised by any one.

He said that their first priority during the protest would be to remain peaceful saying that they did not want any clash with the institutions and asked the institutions to play their impartial role during the protest.

He called Prime Minister Imran Khan as a showpiece saying he had no real power or authority to run the country. Maulana Fazl claimed there were some other people on PM’s back who run the country.

While criticising the government, he claimed the rulers have used many tactics and even used religion card in order to counter our narrative but it has badly failed.

He claimed the narrative of his party was accepted by the common people of Pakistan saying it was his party’s success that people from every walk of life were coming to them and supporting them.

Talking about the volunteers for the protest, he said 10,000 volunteers from every province were trained for the protest.

No protest sit-in allowed sans permission: IHC

While hearing a petition moved against the expected sit-in protest Jamiat Ulema Islam – Fazal (JUI-F) on October 27 in the federal capital, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday said that no sit-in protest could be staged in the city without due permission from the district administration.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of petition challenging JUI-F’s long march for October 27 and remarked that the petition is premature because they have not sought permission so far.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing in this matter for one week for further proceedings.

Petitioner Hafiz Ahtesham, a resident of Islamabad, had moved the court and adopted that the participants of JUI-F sit-in should be limited to the allocated place in the capital fixed by the IHC for protests and sit-ins.

During the hearing, the IHC bench asked that has the JUI-F taken permission for their protest from the Islamabad administration? At this, the petitioner said that JUI-F’s Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced a long march for October 27 for which he has not sought any permission and maintained that such protests affect the routine life of the residents in Islamabad.