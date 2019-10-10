Share:

KARACH - The Pak Sarzameen Party is not only the party of Sindh but a party for entire Pakistan and Syed Mustafa Kamal is the symbol of federation and a prosperous future of Pakistan.

This was stated by PSP President Anis Kaim Khani while addressing a press conference at Multan Press Club as well as inaugurating the Pakistan House at Southern Punjab, Multan here on Wednesday.

He said that Punjab was plundered and looted in every era. The province needs honest, loyal, competent and hardworking leadership. Anis urged the people of Punjab to support Mustafa Kamal as he has all aforementioned characteristics and knows how to resolve grave issues facing the country.

He said that Mustafa Kamal has become the voice of Punjab as the people are inspired by the vision of Kamal and are overwhelmingly joining PSP.

Vice Chairman Ishfaq Mangi, Sindh Council President Shabbir Qaim Khani, South Punjab President Karamat Shaikh and others also present on this occasion. Criticising present government, Anis said that no development is visible in the country as inflation and unemployment have crossed all limits.

He said PSP would fight the case of Pakistan under the leadership of Mustafa Kamal, as he has a spotless past.

In his Mayorship, Kamal made Karachi, the lifeline of Pakistan, one of the seven fast developing cities in the world. He also called join struggle for the freedom of Indian Occupied Kashmir. Anees also visited to Chani Goth, District Bahawalpur, Punjab and met with the area dwellers.

PSP delegation was given great reception on their arrival at Chowk Zahir Pir, Rahim Yar Khan by area people.